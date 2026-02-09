Construction begins on $52M renovation at Sharon Springs Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Construction began Monday on a major renovation project in south Forsyth County, as Sharon Springs Park is set to receive a $52 million facelift.

Forsyth County spokesman Russell Brown says the park has needed upgrades for some time.

“This has been needing some ‘TLC’ for sometime now,” Brown states.

The renovation plan includes more connectivity between the park and the nearby Sexton Hall Senior Services Center. The project will also add more parking, trail upgrades and new turf and drainage improvements for athletic fields.

Brown says the turf fields could help reduce weather-related delays for games and activities.

“Hopefully those weather delays that are always so frustrating for parents and young athletes to adapt or power-through, or have games delayed. Now that there are turf fields, we’re hoping that there’ll be less of that,” he states.

The project will also include a new community building, new pickleball and tennis courts and additional connectivity to the nearby senior center. A tax commissioner’s office on the site will also get a new drive-thru kiosk.

Brown says the project is one of many underway in the county.

“Its just one of many projects here in Forsyth County; this community certainly is booming, it’s an area where people want to live, work, and play,” he states.

The park will be closed during construction and is expected to reopen in early 2028.

The $52 million project is being paid for with SPLOST funds approved last year.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.