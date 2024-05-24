Construction to begin next month at busy intersection to improve BeltLine safety

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine will begin transforming a key intersection aimed at making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction is set to begin next month on Monroe Drive where it intersects with Kanuga Street, 10th Street and the entrance to Eastside Trail.

The project plans to add a raised intersection with new crosswalks, pedestrian signals, traffic signals, a bike crossing and a plaza.

This part of the project will be a major factor in finishing connecting those parts of the BeltLine.

“We have to deprioritize that segment of travelers, i.e. motorists, and think about all who use that intersection,” Atlanta DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said at the time.

Atlanta BeltLine CEO Clyde Higgs helped secure $350 million from the city, donations, and a federal grant to accelerate construction there and all around the city.

“We are in an acceleration mode for construction on the BeltLine, and again, most people don’t realize 80% of this project is either under construction or completed within the next two years,” Higgs said.