Concerns raised over proposed ICE satellite office in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, GA — Plans for a new ICE satellite office in College Park are drawing criticism from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

SPLC Chief Strategy Officer Seth Levi says the organization has concerns about the proposed office and is requesting more information.

“We’re deeply worrying, it gives us anxiety given everything we have seen ICE doing in other cities,” Levi said.

Levi says the SPLC believes the office is intended to intimidate already-vulnerable communities of color. He adds that regardless of what Homeland Security officials say about the office’s purpose, they do not feel they can take them at their word.

“We had just heard rumors in terms of this facility, we’re not really sure what it is for,” Levi said.

Levi says there is concern the office could bring tensions seen in other cities, including Minneapolis, and believes it would be used to intimidate communities of color.

So far, Homeland Security has not commented on plans for the proposed ICE satellite office.