Community comes together for ‘Great Dunwoody Cleanup’

DUNWOODY, GA — Dunwoody residents are coming together as part of the citywide effort to help keep the community clean on Saturday.

Families, neighbors, teams, schools, and civic groups were invited to participate in the Great Dunwoody Cleanup.

This citywide effort makes it simple and flexible to protect local streams and storm drains by removing litter and debris from public spaces.

“The Great Dunwoody Cleanup keeps gaining momentum because it’s easy for anyone to jump in,” said Dunwoody Stormwater Manager Cody Dallas. “When volunteers clear trash before it reaches a storm drain, they’re directly preventing pollution in our creeks. We started this a few years ago and it has been getting bigger, and bigger.”

Dallas says residents can help pick up trash where ever they may see it, including in their neighborhoods, along the roads, in their yards, or streams.

Officials say a community service verification is available upon request.

How to participate:

Pick a spot in Dunwoody to clean — a street, stream, neighborhood common area, or wooded space.

Register your plan so the Stormwater team can track coverage and provide support: dunwoodyga.gov/greatdunwoodycleanup.

Share your impact by posting photos on Nov. 1 with #GreatDunwoodyCleanup and emailing them to communications@dunwoodyga.gov.

Several groups have already registered, including the Waterford Neighborhood Association and F3 Dunwoody. Kingsley Elementary School is also seeking volunteers to help clean up the outdoor classroom, clear debris, weed, and plant flowers.

The event runs until sundown, officials said.