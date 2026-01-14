College student from metro Atlanta area dies after ‘unexpected medical emergency’

CONYERS, GA — A 21-year-old college student from Conyers has died after what is described as a ‘sudden and unexpected medical emergency’ at Tuskegee University in Alabama.

The school says it’s heartbroken to announce the passing of Jade Callwood, a senior majoring in environmental resources and plant sciences.

The university’s president says the grief they feel is shared across the campus community and by all who knew her there and at home.

“On behalf of Tuskegee University, we extend our deepest condolences to Jade’s family, loved ones, classmates, and all who were touched by her presence,” said Dr. Mark A. Brown, President and CEO. “The grief we feel in this moment is shared across our campus community and by all who knew her both here and at home.”

Tuskegee University will offer counseling support for anyone who may need it.