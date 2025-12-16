College Park introduces new AI chatbot assistant on city website

COLLEGE PARK, GA — The city of College Park now has a new AI chatbot named “Parker “.

Residents can access Parker on the city’s website.

The new AI chatbot is meant to help improve efficiency by providing quick and accurate answers to common questions and help residents navigate through a variety of city services.

“Parker will allow our residents to get the help they need when they need it,” said City officials. “Whether it’s paying a bill, locating city services, or finding information about upcoming events, Parker offers a faster, more convenient experience for our citizens, guests and businesses.”

Gerald Walker with the city of College Park says it has answers to questions like, “Where can I pay my city taxes, what are your hours of operation, or where can I pay for my traffic ticket?”

Parker, named after the city, will also be integrated into the city’s phone system in the coming weeks.