Cold weather raises fire risk across metro Atlanta as deadly house fire remains under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Another frigid morning across metro Atlanta has firefighters bracing for a spike in house fires, a trend officials say often comes with colder temperatures and the holiday season.

DeKalb County Fire Captain Jason Daniels said this time of year typically brings an increase in structure fires as more people stay home, cook more meals and rely on alternative heating sources.

“And that’s for a number of reasons, obviously because more people are at home during the holidays, and with them being at home people are cooking more,” Daniels said. He added that many residents also turn to space heaters and fireplaces to stay warm.

Daniels urged residents to take precautions, especially when using space heaters.

“If you have an alternative heating source, like a space heater, make sure that space heater is free and clear of anything that may burn,” Daniels said. “We want to keep at least a three- to five-foot radius around that heating source.”

He also reminded residents to never leave stoves or heating devices unattended.

The warning comes as DeKalb County fire investigators continue to look into a deadly house fire Monday in the Water’s Edge community in Stone Mountain. Crews responded to a three-story home on Rock Cliff Court, where flames had already spread throughout the structure by the time firefighters arrived.

Daniels said crews entered the home on the second level and found an adult man inside.

“We quickly entered the structure on the second level and found an adult male inside and we were able to rescue him and recover him to bring him outside, but unfortunately he was deceased,” Daniels said.

The man was found on the second floor and pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials say cold weather, holiday decorations and increased cooking all contribute to a higher fire risk this time of year. They encourage residents to make sure smoke detectors are working and to have an evacuation plan in place in case of a fire.

With temperatures again dipping into the 20s, DeKalb County firefighters say they are preparing for another busy day responding to calls across the area.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.