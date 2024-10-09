Colbie Young: UGA wide receiver suspended ‘indefinitely’ after arrest for assault on unborn child

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young has been suspended indefinitely.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Young’s suspension during a SEC coaches call with reporters on Wednesday.

Smart admits finding an answer to the rash of various UGA players’ arrested is not easy. “I certainly recognize we got to do a better job. It’s hard. It’s hard on our staff, cuz we got really good kids.”

The Bulldogs coach says he wants his players to make better decisions off the field and he takes responsibility for that.

“That’s the cost of leadership. You’re going to be judged by the people you lead.”

Police arrested Young early Tuesday morning on charges of assault on unborn child and battery. Jail records show both charges are misdemeanors.

Per an Athens-Clarke County police report, Young and his ex-girlfriend had gotten into a heated argument after she said she found that he was talking to another woman.

Young’s ex-girlfriend told police he “grabbed her from behind” and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard. "

Young denied ever physically harming the woman. He bonded out of jail shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Young, a senior who transferred from the University of Miami, has 11 receptions and two touchdowns across 5 games with the Bulldogs this season.

Young is the latest UGA player to be arrested this year. Most of the other arrests have been driving-related.

The Bulldogs host Mississippi State on Saturday before they travelling to Austin the following week for a matchup with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.