Coca-Cola announces new CEO

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has announced its board of directors elected Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun as CEO, effective next year.

Officials said that James Quincey will step down as CEO after a “highly successful tenure” effective March 31, 2026.

“James Quincey is a transformative leader,” said David Weinberg, Coca-Cola’s lead independent director. “James set and executed a strategy that has built Coca-Cola’s status as a global leader. James will continue to be very active in the business through his role as Executive Chairman. We are confident that Henrique Braun will build on the company’s existing strengths to unlock more growth opportunities and increase the power of the incredible Coca-Cola system.”

Officials say Quincey joined Coca-Cola in 1996 in Atlanta and has held multiple leadership roles around the world.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company,” Braun said. “I will focus on continuing the momentum we’ve built with our system. We’ll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I’m excited about the future of our business and see huge opportunities in a fast-changing global market.”

Quincey became the CEO in 2017 and the chairman of the board in 2019.

“I’m stepping down as CEO after a 30-year career with the company, and I have an appreciation of what a privilege it has been to serve this great and enduring business,” Quincey said. “Henrique is a trusted and highly experienced business partner, and he’s the right leader to steer the company and the Coca-Cola system for future growth and success.”