Cobb police investigating deadly accident involving pedestrian

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Police Department STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a police vehicle while walking northbound on the I-75NW corridor at Terrell Mill Road on Tuesday evening.

Preliminary reports indicate that a DeKalb County police vehicle operated by an off-duty police officer was travelling northbound in the right travel lane when the pedestrian crossed into the lane of the oncoming vehicle.

The pedestrian was thrown by the force of the impact to the right shoulder of the road, sustaining fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.