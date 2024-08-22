Cobb judge repeats July ruling, orders new county election maps

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the second time in as many months, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill ruled that the Cobb County Election Board’s version of the electoral map was unconstitutional and ordered them to use maps drafted by state legislators.

In July, Hill had previously told the Cobb County Commissioners to follow that ruling, but they appealed on the grounds that Georgia’s constitution provides for them to circumvent state maps and draw their own through a “Home Rule” provision.

More specifically, Hill ruled that the redrawn map by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration had made a “legal decision under the superseded statute” to determine a candidate for County Commissioner Post 2, Alicia Adams, was not eligible to run.

Adams then sued, which is what brought the case to Hill’s courtroom.

July’s ruling by Hill said the BOER’s actions were reversed and Adams was a qualified candidate, saying that the map’s removal of her eligibility via the residency requirement would not stand.

At a Tuesday hearing for the Board’s appeal, Hill reaffirmed her decision, ordering that the electoral map used be the one drafted by the state legislature, rather than county election officials.

Ross Cavitt, the Cobb County Communications Director, confirmed that the ruling meant the county will have to redo the primary elections for two open seats on the commission, for Districts 2 and 4. As a result, both seats will have special elections in 2025.



