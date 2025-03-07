Local

Cobb County’s biannual book sale kicks off today at Cobb Civic Center

MARIETTA, GA — The Cobb County Library’s biannual book sale begins today at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta, offering a wide selection of books, DVDs, audiobooks, puzzles, and more. The event runs through Sunday and is a chance for residents to snag great deals while supporting the library’s collection.

Slone Williams, a representative from the Cobb Library, shared details about the sale, which includes hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, video cassettes, magazines, and even puzzles, “you name it, we have it,” Williams said.

In addition to offering a wide variety of materials for purchase, the event serves as a fundraiser for the library. Proceeds go toward acquiring new materials for the library system. The sale culminates with “Bring Your Own Box Day” on Sunday, when visitors can fill a box with books and other items for a flat rate.

The sale is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. “If you’ve ever been to the Civic Center, it’s huge, and we take up every single space we possibly can,” Williams advised, encouraging visitors to dress comfortably for their time at the event. There is plenty of free parking available at the Cobb Civic Center, located at 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

Whether you’re looking to add to your personal library or find a fun new puzzle, this sale offers something for everyone, all while supporting the local library’s mission.

