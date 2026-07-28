Cobb County teen pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol weapons case

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Smyrna teenager has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from an armed incident at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

During a hearing Monday, 18-year-old Carter Camacho pleaded guilty to illegally carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds. Federal prosecutors also said he pleaded guilty to receipt or distribution of child pornography.

Authorities arrested Camacho in February after they say he charged toward the U.S. Capitol carrying a loaded shotgun while wearing body armor and camouflage clothing.

According to authorities, Camacho told officers after his arrest that he wanted to confront members of Congress and “scare them into speaking the truth.”

Authorities said Camacho never made it to the Capitol building, and no one was injured.

Camacho has remained in custody since his arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.