Cobb County Sheriff’s Office annual back-to-school giveaway event underway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — With students and teachers set to return to classes soon, the fourth annual back-2-school event is underway in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Georgia’s leading STEAM nonprofit Artportunity Knocks to provide supplies, and resources to those in need.

There is also food, games, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"This signature community initiative is designed to prepare students and support families across Cobb County with school supplies, educational resources, and fun, family-friendly engagement," Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The event is being held at the Jim R. Miller Park on 2245 Calloway Dr. SW, Marietta.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials say more than 2,900 people including students, parents, and educators joined the event last year.

There are toddler, kids and teen zones, safe, interactive spaces for youth to enjoy games, inflatables, crafts, and enrichment activities, officials said.

In addition, there is also a parent resource zone which provides parents with “access to after-school programs, health services, tutoring, and family support organizations.”

The educator resource zone includes free school supplies and tools for teachers to help offset personal classroom expenses.

Cobb County students return to school on Aug. 4.