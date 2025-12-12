Cobb County school district votes for new cell phone policy for younger students

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County School District votes to implement a new cell phone policy for younger students.

The board adopts the policy that would ban not just cell phones, but also devices like smart watches, headphones for students in Kindergarten through 8th Grade in order to comply with a newly passed state law.

Board member Becky Saylor says this could be a challenge since it’s a stricter law than they had in place.

She says they’ll evaluate the data over the next few months to determine if things need to be tweaked.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says different schools have different ways of using technology, and those decisions should be left up to educators at the high school level.

Violators will be punished under the current code of conduct.