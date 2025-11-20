Local

Cobb County reallocates more than $200K in COVID relief to support families in need

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County is reallocating more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds to help support families in need.

The metro Atlanta county received more than $100 million from the American Rescue Plan. However, with deadlines for organizations to allocate that money approaching, some haven’t spent the money.

That led commissioners to reallocate money to support local food banks, according to Cobb County Spokesman Ross Cavitt.

The money will go towards purchasing food boxes for county partners, including Must Ministries and Sweetwater Mission.

