Cobb County police shares video of Turkey blocking traffic, confronting officer

COBB COUNTY, GA — If you need a laugh today, Cobb County Police Department has got you covered.

According to Cobb County police officials, officers responded to Milford Church Road after receiving reports of a turkey blocking traffic.

Police say the turkey, identified as Henry, was not cooperating.

“The suspect, identified as Henry, was less than cooperative and definitely not friendly with the officer trying to help move him along,” Cobb County police said.

Video of the encounter posted on the Cobb County Police Department Facebook page shows the turkey confronting the officer as he tried to clear the road.

The City of South Fulton Police Department also chimed in on the video, joking in a comment, “Say Twin…Henry was out there acting like a straight jive turkey. If somebody bring the smoker, we got the gravy covered. Thanksgiving in March Baby!”