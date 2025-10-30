Cobb County Police issue warning after man accused of scamming homeowners arrested

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County authorities are warning residents to be cautious when hiring handyman services found on social media.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffery Jones faces multiple charges after being accused of offering handyman services on Nextdoor and Facebook and scamming victims.

He was accused of taking deposits from homeowners via Zelle and then disappearing. Police identified at least four victims so far, and they believe there may be more.

Residents are urged to verify the credentials of anyone offering services online and to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement. Another helpful tip is to visit the Better Business Bureau and look up the information about the company and person offering the services.