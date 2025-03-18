UPDATE: Man accused of killing woman found in Cobb County bushes denied bond

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police in Cobb County are asking for the public’s help as they continue investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in bushes along Pat Mell Road.

Authorities identified the victim as 52-year-old Camilla Williams, and investigators suspect foul play in her death. A canvass of security cameras in the area has yet to produce evidence explaining how Williams' body ended up at the scene.

Maryanne Ross, a resident who lives nearby, expressed her shock at the discovery. “I was very surprised by that. Nothing like that has ever happened as long as I’ve been here,” she told Channel 2 Action News.

UPDATE: Police have since arrested Sagastume Rivas in connection with Williams' death. According to a warrant, Rivas is accused of putting Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness before applying his full body weight to her neck, ultimately killing her.

A Cobb County magistrate judge has denied Rivas bond as the investigation continues.

Residents in the quiet neighborhood were initially startled by the heavy police presence and later shocked to learn that a body had been found. Cobb County police are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to uncover more details about the case.

