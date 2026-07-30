Cobb County moves forward with autonomous shuttle pilot program

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County is taking the next step toward launching an autonomous shuttle pilot program in the Cumberland area.

County commissioners approved an agreement that sets the path for the program to move forward.

Cobb DOT Director Drew Raessler said the county has spent years evaluating the technology and is excited to continue exploring how it could benefit the community.

“We have spent a lot of time over these past few years and will continue to investigate and evaluate the autonomous technology,” Raessler said.

Raessler said his department is now working on potential routes and making sure the necessary charging infrastructure is in place.

The pilot program is expected to be operational by the end of next year.

The project is being funded through a federal grant and money from the Cumberland Community Improvement District, officials said.