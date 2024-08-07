Local

Cobb County judicial emergency declared due to software issue

By Miles Montgomery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chief Judge A. Gregory Poole of the Cobb County Judicial Circuit declared in Cobb County on Wednesday morning, citing issues that the Superior Court Clerk’s Office has been experiencing due to a software issue.

Officials say everything within the Cobb County judicial system has come to a halt. The decision was made after Judge Poole consulted with the other 10 Superior Court Judges in Cobb County.

“According to the press release, “the issues most impactful to the administration of justice are listed in the Notice. They include the inability of court staff and litigants to retrieve information about cases, inaccurate scheduling and notices, and inaccurate or incomplete documents.”

Notice of Judicial Emergency August 7, 2024

“We are definitely in an emergency situation,” said Judge Poole. “We have a severe problem with court notices not getting out to people in criminal and civil cases.”

“Under State law, the Judicial Emergency may suspend deadlines and otherwise grant relief for an initial period of 30 days. During this time, the Chief Judge hopes that the situation in the Clerk’s Office will improve such that another Emergency Order will be unnecessary,” officials said in a press release.

If you have any business with the court, you should contact the judge’s office.

