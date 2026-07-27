Cobb County inmate dies after medical emergency at hospital

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an in-custody death after a 64-year-old man died at Kennestone Hospital Sunday.

Officials said Robert Hardy was arrested last month and booked into the Cobb County Jail on charges including first-degree arson, driving over a fire hose and other driving-related offenses.

Authorities said Hardy suffered a heart attack Saturday and was taken to the hospital. Doctors later determined he would not recover, and his family chose to remove him from life support.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Hardy’s death remains under investigation.