Cobb County elections board considers ending virtual public comment

COBB COUNTY, GA — Virtual public comment at Cobb County election board meetings may soon come to an end, a shift that officials say stems from staffing and budget constraints.

The option to speak remotely was introduced during the pandemic, allowing residents to address the board without appearing in person. While most county boards have already dropped the practice, the elections board has continued it, but likely not for much longer.

Elections Board Vice Chair Stacy Efrat says ending virtual participation would limit access for many voters. “Which means the only way the public can make a comment is if they show up on a Monday afternoon in our meeting room to do that,” she said. The board typically meets Mondays at 3 p.m., a time she notes is not convenient for many residents.

Efrat is urging county leaders to reconsider. “Our board believes that it’s really important for all voters to have access to make their voice heard and put their comments on the public record,” she said. She added that maintaining virtual access aligns with the county’s efforts to provide flexibility in other areas, including weekend voting. “We believe people should have more accessibility to participate in the public meetings.”

County officials say the board is independent and has full autonomy over how it conducts its meetings. They also say ending virtual comment is in line with changes already made across other public meetings since the end of the pandemic-era procedures.

A formal decision could come in the next several weeks.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.