Cobb County DOT addressing right-of-way maintenance concerns from residents

Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation are working to address resident concerns about problems with right-of-way maintenance.

Deputy DOT Director JD Lorens said the agency is using digital mapping to help track which areas need attention the most.

“We kind of let the system talk us a little bit and deploy our resources strategically,” Lorens said.

Lorens added that heavy rain earlier this year, combined with an increase in litter along roads, has made maintenance more challenging.