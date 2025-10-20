Cobb County dentist found safe after nearly a week missing

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County dentist who had been missing since early last week has been found safe, according to police.

Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt was reported missing last Tuesday after she failed to show up for work at Family Dentistry at Seven Hills in Dallas. Concerned friends and family requested a welfare check, and when officers went to her home, they found her phone inside but no sign of her or her vehicle.

Friends later said her car was discovered abandoned behind a business off Barrett Parkway.

Cobb County Police announced on social media Sunday that Dr. Litt had been located and was safe. Authorities have not said where she was found or provided details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Police added that at no point in the investigation was foul play suspected.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story