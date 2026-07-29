Cobb County commissioners pass $1.4 billion spending plan

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners have approved a $1.4 billion budget for 2027 that includes new spending on county positions, water and sewer projects, and information technology.

The budget includes $1.5 million for information technology and cybersecurity, 59 new county positions, and a new $17 million fund for water and sewer projects. County employees will also receive a 2% cost-of-living increase and a 3% merit increase.

Before the vote, residents packed town halls asking commissioners to cut spending.

“The only thing I think we’re missing is Oprah going ‘you get fund, you get fund, and everybody gets a fund’ cause what we are seeing is such an expansion of money that’s being spent,” resident Sally Grubbs said.

“Right now people are tax burdened, and I mean we’re tax burdened all the way around. Our income is not increasing but our cost of living is,” resident Dani Wilson said.

The budget passed by a 3-2 vote. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell voted against the measure.

“We all have to live within our means and have a tight budget at home, and we need to do the same with taxpayers money,” Birrell said.

Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid said the new spending is needed to help maintain county services.

“We want to do what’s right and be the best stewards, and one thing I found after serving in this county for 14 going on 15 years is not taking care of your needs today makes them more expensive needs to take care of tomorrow,” Cupid said.

Commissioners also voted to keep the millage rate at 2026 levels, which means some residents will see a property tax increase.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.