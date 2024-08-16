Cobb County commissioners approve nearly $50,000 for ‘panic buttons’ for 2024 election workers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At Tuesday’s Cobb County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, county officials approved funding aimed at securing the safety of elections workers ahead of the November presidential election.

Security concerns for the 2024 election have remained top of mind across the U.S., from increased security at presidential campaign rallies following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to pushes for protections of elections workers at a federal level.

Commissioners approved the purchase of nearly $50,000 to get poll worker safety badges just over 80 days before the November election.

The county’s agenda minutes described the purchase as being due to “the severe increase in concern for election worker safety,” asking not only for the badges but also an extra security guard for the elections office.

Both items were approved as part of a $2.43 million funding request for election contingencies.

According to the county’s records, the additional security will cost $14,431.20.

The badges are expected to be a $47,250 purchase for the poll managers.



