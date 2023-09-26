Local

Cobb Animal Services investigating after video shows man throwing small dog against ceiling

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Animal Services are investigating after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing a small white dog against the wall and ceiling at a Smyrna apartment complex.

An investigator with the county worked through the weekend to identify James Moses as a suspect in this case.

Moses was identified after officials interviewed the dog’s owner.

Police secured two search warrants for Moses on Monday.

The dog was seized and returned to its owner.

He is being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The dog, Smokey, was examined by a veterinarian.

