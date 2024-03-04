Co-founder of Atlanta-based country rock band Blackberry Smoke dead at 57

ATLANTA — The founding member of Atlanta-based country rock band Blackberry Smoke has died at age 57, his bandmates announced Sunday night.

Britt Turner was the band’s drummer. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in the fall of 2022.

“If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet,” his bandmates wrote. “Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.”

Turner co-founded Blackberry Smoke alongside his brother, Richard Turner, lead singer Charlie Starr, guitar player Paul Jackson, and keyboardist Brandon Still in 2000.

Blackberry Smoke has released eight studio albums, two of which topped the U.S. country music charts. Another peaked at number one on the Americana charts.

