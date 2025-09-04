Local

Clayton County Sheriff suing commission due to budget cuts

By WSB Radio News Staff
Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A sheriff in metro Atlanta says he is suing the Clayton County commission.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said he has had enough with how county commissioners have treated him.

He says the commission took away his legal right to control his office’s budget.

In June, Sheriff Allen denounced the county commissioners’ budget cuts which include several dozen correction officers and $5 million in medical care toward inmates.

He is suing in superior court to force changes.

Sheriff Allen says not having any control over his budget and not enough money for the jail risks the safety of the community and guards.

