Clayton County sheriff plans to sue county due to budget cuts to jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County sheriff has denounced the county commissioners’ budget cuts which include several dozen correction officers and $5 million in medical care toward inmates.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says he will sue the county commission to protect everyone under his care.

Officials say this comes after the Clayton County Deputy COO Landry Merkison told commissioners that an audit found a large amount of money being spent on vehicles.

Merkison says, “we actually through fleet or finance, tracked down a total of 26 vehicles representing $1.238 million in expenditures which did not go through the normal county procurement process.”

Sheriff Allen expects the lawsuit to be filed by the end of the week.