Clayton County schools roll out new policies ahead of school year

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — With the new school year just around the corner, the Clayton County School District is preparing to implement several new policies aimed at improving safety and classroom performance.

District staff briefed the school board on the changes ahead of the 2026-2027 school year, which begins Aug. 3. Officials say the district hopes to enroll 50,000 students, making Clayton County Georgia’s sixth-largest school district.

One of the biggest changes this school year is a ban on cellphones in classrooms for all students. A statewide law that took effect July 1 prohibits cellphone use for students in grades K-8 across Georgia.

Clayton County is expanding that policy by requiring high school students to keep their cellphones turned off and stored in their lockers during the school day. A statewide restriction for high schools is scheduled to take effect for the 2027-2028 school year.

The district is also increasing security measures. All students will be required to use clear backpacks, and weapons detectors will be in place at all middle and high schools, as well as at stadiums.

In addition, every high school will have two school resource officers, while every middle school will have one school resource officer. Elementary schools will have contracted security guards.

Clayton County is one of several metro Atlanta school districts resuming classes next Monday. Other districts returning to school include Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Cherokee, Henry, Rockdale, Atlanta Public Schools and Decatur City Schools.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.