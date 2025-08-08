Clayton County officials to address church raid that relocated 12 minors

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to provide more details about a recent raid at a local church that led to 12 minors being removed from the premises.

Officials say the teens were found living in the basement of the Now Faith Church on Rex Road, which the fire chief says was not designed or approved as a residential dwelling.

Following the raid, the minors were taken into the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

The pastor of the church has voiced frustration over the timing of the operation, claiming it took place in the middle of the night. Authorities have not yet commented on the pastor’s concerns.

Officials are expected to provide more information about the raid and the relocation of the minors during the 11 a.m. press conference.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story