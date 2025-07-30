Clayton County Fire officials say 12 teens found living in church basement

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County Fire officials say 12 teenagers found living in a church basement have been relocated after it was determined the church was in violation of county fire codes.

“Conditions were not deplorable,” Chief Keith Sweat says.

Sweat says they originally responded to the Now Faith Apostolic Church on Rex Road for a medical call.

The teens were living in the church and in custody of the custody of Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS).

“Each room had a single bed set up, multiple beds in some rooms, upwards of three or four.” Sweat recalls. “At each bed, were the individuals’ personal belongings.”

The teens ranging in age from 13 to 18 were relocated to the church by DFCS from another facility that had issues with flooding.

They have since been taken to other DFCS approved facilities.