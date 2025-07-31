Clayton County church responds after teens living in church basement were moved out

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A Clayton County church is responding Thursday afternoon after 12 teenagers found living in the basement were relocated after it was determined the church was in violation of county fire codes by the Clayton County Fire Department.

Now, Faith Apostolic Church says it’s operated as a state-approved emergency placement location for the past seven years, and the relocation of the kids was done in compliance with state protocols.

The teens were living in the church and in custody of the custody of Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS).

Senior Pastor Dr. C.H. Braddy says he believes it’s politically motivated.

The Clayton County Fire Department originally responded to the property Tuesday night in response to a medical call.