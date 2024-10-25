Atlanta rapper Latto replacing Cardi B as headliner at ONE Musicfest

ATLANTA, GA — ATLANTA — Rapper Latto is replacing Cardi B as a headliner at ONE Musicfest this weekend in Atlanta, the festival announced Thursday.

This news comes day after Cardi B announced she would not be performing at the festival after she was hospitalized following a medical emergency.

Latto, who grew up in Clayton County and attended Lovejoy High School, dropped her third studio album, “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” earlier this year.

Latto has released three albums, including “Queen of da Souf” in 2020, “777″ in 2022 and “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” which was released earlier this month. She has also released several mixtapes including “Miss Mulatto” in 2016, “Latto Let ‘Em Know” in 2017 and “Mulatto” in 2018.

Latto has released many singles and hit songs including “On God,” “Big Energy,” “Peaches and Eggplants,” “Put it on Da Floor,” “Big Mama,” “Muwop” with Gucci Mane, “In N Out” featuring City Girls, “Sex Lies” featuring Lil Baby, “Blame Me” and more.

Latto won the “The Rap Game” during season 1 of the show in 2016. The show centered around hip-hop artists competing for the opportunity to receive a record deal.

The festival will also feature Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I., Young Dro, Young Bloodz, Trillville, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glorilla, Nelly and Method Man.

T.I. has released 11 albums on Billboard including multiple chart-topping albums. His last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” was released in 2020.

He has released many hits, features, and underground songs including “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “In Da A,” “Rubber Band Man,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us,” “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Step,” “We In This,” “Family Connect,” “About the Money,” “No Mediocre,” “My Potna,” and more.

You can view the full lineup by clicking here.

The festival, will will be held from Noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, will be back at Central Park after taking place in Piedmont Park last year.

Thousands are expected to attend the 15th installment of the event.