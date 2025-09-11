Clayton County deputy critically injured in high-speed chase crash on I-75

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A Clayton County sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after his patrol vehicle flipped during a high-speed chase on Interstate 75.

The crash happened southbound near Forest Parkway, where investigators say the deputy was pursuing a white Infiniti at high speeds. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Infiniti struck the cab of an 18-wheeler, forcing the semi into the deputy’s path. The deputy’s car collided with the truck, flipped, and slammed into the guardrail.

Emergency crews rushed the deputy to Grady Memorial Hospital. Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen joined other deputies at the hospital in support of their injured colleague.

The truck driver and the driver of a bystander vehicle were treated for minor injuries, while the Infiniti driver was unharmed.

The crash shut down I-75 southbound for several hours as investigators worked to reconstruct the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.

