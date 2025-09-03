Clayton County Commission approve data center moratorium through end of 2025

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County commissioners have placed a moratorium on any new data centers through the end of the year, citing residents’ concerns about the rapid growth of these facilities in Georgia.

“Over the past few months, my office has fielded numerous phone calls and emails voicing concerns about the sudden construction of data centers across metro Atlanta and Clayton County specifically,” Vice Chair Alaina Reaves said.

The board plans to spend the next several months studying the impact of data centers on the health, safety, and welfare of residents and businesses before approving any new construction.

Officials say it is estimated a single data center can consume up to five million gallons of water a day to cool computer components, along with a massive amount of power.

Georgia Tech computer science professor Ahmed Saeed previously said keeping developers transparent is a great starting place as it could reduce any extra strain on utilities.

Two new data centers were approved in Clayton County during the past year.