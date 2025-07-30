Local

Policy changes could play major role in reigning in data center energy usage in Georgia

By Austin Eller
At the center of the rise in power demand are data centers — fueling the needs and potentially forcing Georgia to lean more into fossil fuels.
ATLANTA, GA — Amid new concerns about the impact data centers could have on Georgia’s utilities, one expert says policy changes could make a big difference.

According to Georgia Tech computer science professor Ahmed Saeed, keeping developers transparent is a great starting place as it could reduce any extra strain on utilities.

It’s estimated a single data center can consume up to five million gallons of water a day to cool computer components, along with a massive amount of power.

Saeed says managing utility use by data centers can also reduce impacts on vulnerable populations, by avoiding increased utility costs due to the added load.

He says there should also be regulations for extreme scenarios, like particularly hot or cold weather.

