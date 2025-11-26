Local

Class-action lawsuit filed after massive 2023 fire at Atlanta apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A federal court has certified a class-action lawsuit on behalf of more than 200 former residents of an Atlanta apartment complex destroyed in a massive fire in 2023.

A fire at the Reserve at LaVista Apartments forced hundreds of people from their homes in November 2023.

Investigators previously charged Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn with second-degree arson for allegedly setting off fireworks on the roof of the building, which officials say sparked the fire.

The flames spread quickly, requiring more than 80 firefighters to battle the blaze. In all, 28 residents were displaced and 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation or other minor injuries.

According to the lawsuit, residents allege that the property’s owners and operators failed to maintain working fire safety systems and ignored long-standing problems. The suit also claims management knew people were setting off fireworks on the roofs and parking decks but did nothing to stop it.

Residents further allege the property was left unsecured after the fire, leading to looting. They also say management required them to sign waivers before being allowed to briefly return to retrieve their belongings.

The Reserve at LaVista complex was ultimately demolished, and a nearby road remained closed for months due to the extent of the damage.

