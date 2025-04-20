Two charged in 2023 apartment fire that displaced dozens in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Nearly 18 months after a massive fire destroyed a northeast Atlanta apartment complex, two people are now facing charges in connection to the incident.

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn have each been charged with second-degree arson for their alleged role in the blaze that tore through the Reserve at LaVista Apartments in November 2023. Investigators say the two were setting off fireworks on the roof of the building when the fire started, forcing hundreds from their homes and leaving lasting damage to the area.

Gunn’s attorney waived her court appearance and entered a not guilty plea on her behalf during a hearing on Friday. Stokes, who joined the hearing virtually via Zoom from North Carolina, also pleaded not guilty, although he had been scheduled to appear in person. The judge scolded Stokes for not showing up in court after his attorney said it was a miscommunication.

The fire triggered a large emergency response, with more than 80 firefighters battling the flames. In total, 28 residents were displaced, and 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries. The building was later demolished, and a nearby road was shut down for months.

Both Gunn and Stokes remain out on bond as the case proceeds.