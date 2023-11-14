Local

Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park destroyed by early morning fire

Historic home goes up in flames A Civil War-era home on the property of Stone Mountain Park caught on fire Tuesday, Nov. 14. (John Spink)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A historic home in Stone Mountain Park was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Between 2 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, authorities received word of alarms going off at Historic Square in Stone Mountain. When authorities arrived, they found a historic home engulfed in flames.

The house destroyed is the Davis House, which was formerly known as the Dickey House, according to Stone Mountain Park Police Spokesperson John Bankhead. Bankhead said this was the largest historical house in the area.

Bankhead said the home had a lot of artifacts and furnishings representative of the 1800s.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were still seen putting out flames.

It is unclear what led to this fire.

The DeKalb County Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group

