Civil Rights activist Joe Beasley passes away

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dexter Scott King
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — He was known for his work in the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta and humanitarian work around the world.

Dr. Joseph Beasley has died at 88 years old.

Dr. Beasley was born to sharecroppers in Inman Georgia, south of Atlanta, and later served in the US Air Force.

His long list accomplishments include his leadership work with Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta, along with Jesse Jackson’s “National Rainbow/PUSH” coalition.

He later helped fight homelessness in Atlanta and led humanitarian efforts throughout Africa, along with Brazil and Haiti.

The NAACP says he devoted his life to uplifting people and confronting injustice.

