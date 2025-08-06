Apalachee High School prepares for one year anniversary of deadly school shooting

WINDER, GA — Apalachee High School is preparing for a somber milestone, the one year anniversary of the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers. On September 4, the school will open its doors, not for classes, but for a day of reflection, healing, and support.

Barrow County Schools Recovery Coordinator Kelcie Zimmer shared plans for the day with school board members this week. “It will be an atypical day,” Zimmer said. “We will likely do a day of service in the morning, and we are likely going to have a guest speaker through the afternoon.”

No academic instruction will take place on the anniversary. Instead, mental health activities will be available for students and staff, including therapy dogs, three of which are now stationed full-time across different areas of the school.

Also new this year is a “Recharge and Recovery Lounge,” a dedicated space on campus where students can access support from school counselors throughout the day.

One part of the building will remain closed; J Hall, where the shooting occurred. Zimmer confirmed the hallway will stay off-limits for the entire school year. “J Hall will remain closed for the entirety of this school year. It’s super important to us that it be done in a meaningful way,” she said, adding that no final decisions have been made about the space’s future as the district continues gathering public input.

The school community continues its path toward healing, with officials focusing on creating a supportive environment for students and staff as the anniversary approaches.

WSB’s Steve Summers and Ashley Simmons contributed to this story