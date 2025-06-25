City of Roswell buys 24 acres of land for $7.5M to create new park

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has approved a land purchase for a new park that will add greenspace for all to enjoy.

The new Edwin and Nelda Spruill Park, named in honor of the property’s most recent owners, was purchased for $7.5 million.

It will add 24 acres to the 25 acre tract on Hardscrabble Road.

“This investment honors a Roswell legacy and reflects our unwavering commitment to outdoor recreation, natural beauty, and community connection,” Roswell officials said.

The land purchase is the next step in fulfilling the city’s vision for a connected, more accessible and beautiful park system, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said.