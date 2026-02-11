City of Riverdale honoring fallen police officer

RIVERDALE, GA — The City of Riverdale is honoring a fallen police officer with a Blue Light Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Major Gregory Barney was shot and killed in 2016 while assisting officers with the Clayton County Police Department during a search at an apartment complex on Church Street.

Barney served with the Riverdale Police Department for 26 years. He also previously served with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

City leaders and community members are expected to gather to remember his life, service, and sacrifice.