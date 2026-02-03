City of Fayetteville launches its first ever mobile app called ‘GoVille’

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — The city of Fayetteville launched its first ever mobile app called “GoVille” on Monday providing a modern way to the public to connect with their local government. Communications Director Glenneta Griffin on why they’re launching the app.

“We wanted our residents and our guests to stay up to date with upcoming events, important meetings, and also to be able to report issues,” said Griffin.

The app can be used to instantly report and track progress on potholes, malfunctioning streetlights, code enforcement issues, and other non-emergency matters.

The app will be adding push notifications in the weeks to come.

We have wanted a city app like this for a while, and so it is a pleasure to officially launch GoVille! into the community,” said Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson in a press release. “I am especially excited about the issues reporting functionality, which I believe will expedite solutions to issues our residents, businesses, and guests see and experience in the community.