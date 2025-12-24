City of Dunwoody celebrates farming past with new art installation

DUNWOODY, GA — The city of Dunwoody is celebrating their farming past with a new art installation at the The Spruill Center for the Arts.

CEO Alan Mothner says the two horse sculptures are made of re-worked steel and metal objects.

The commissioned artist is Jonathan Bowling from North Carolina.

“A lot of the materials and pieces are scrap and things that he has found or reused from around his area,” says Mothner of Bowling’s work.

The horses are right by the parking lot the center shares with the Dunwoody Library and Stage Door Theatre.

The city of Dunwoody wanted to highlight the Spruill farming history in the art installation, as it was a key shift in culture as Dunwoody became a suburb in the 1970’s.

Even though the center is closed with the Spruill Education Center reopening on January 5th and the Spruill Gallery reopening on the 6th for the holidays, Mothner says people can still stop by to see the new art.