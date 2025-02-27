City of Brookhaven installing more EV charging stations

BROOKHAVEN, GA — The city of Brookhaven is putting in more electric vehicle charging stations.

The new charging station will be able to charge faster and be available to anyone. They are expected to start going in over the next two to three months.

City Manager Christian Sigman says there will be no upfront cost to the city as they have partnered with Sona Energy Solutions, LLC.

According to a press release from the City of Brookhaven, “the agreement with Sona Energy Solutions, LLC provides for two privately-owned-and-operated DCFC (Direct Current Fast Charging) EV charges on Dresden Drive, approximately half-way between the two other two publicly accessible DCFC EV chargers within the City (Electrify America in Cambridge Square and GA Power in the PSB public parking area).

“Our overall mission at Sona Energy Solutions is to improve the customer experience by increasing the quantity and quality of electric vehicle charging, improving air quality and creating facilities that support clean energy and climate change goals. This partnership with the City of Brookhaven propels us toward all of those goals,” said Christopher Kaiser, Vice President of Business Operations for Sona Energy Solutions, LLC.

They will own and operate the charges and then the city gets 10% of the revenue net of processing and administrative fees. The city also gets a break on city vehicles being charged.

“The shift to EVs is a crucial step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future with significant environmental, economic, and technological benefits,” said Mayor John Park. “Once again, Brookhaven is leading the way.”