BROOKHAVEN, GA — If you want to turn your Brookhaven home into an Airbnb, you can do so if you just follow the rules.

Brookhaven says it has much to offer, and that makes it a good place for short term rentals, but there are rules.

Homeowners must get a permit and not rent for more than 180 days per year. City Spokesman Burke Brennan says they want homeowners to enjoy sharing their property, but not at the expense of the neighbors.

If large and loud parties occur, Brennan says 911 can be called.